Notorious goon detain under MPDA

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

A notorious goon proving a danger to the residents in the Cidco MIDC police station jurisdiction due to his increased criminal activities has been detained for a year in Harsul prison under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. After the sanction of the commissioner of police (CP) Dr Nikhil Gupta to the proposal of detention of notorious goon (30, Shahnagar, Masnatpur), Crime Branch and Cidco MIDC police initiated the action of detention, informed ACP Vishal Dhume.

The criminal activities of Rokade were on the rise in the jurisdictions of Mukundwadi and Cidco MIDC police stations. He was proving a danger to the residents. Earlier, preventive action was taken against him in 2020 and was even banished in 2021. However, his criminal activities were not stopped. Hence, a proposal to detain him under MPDA and CP Dr Gupta sanctioned the proposal on August 19.

Accordingly, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, MIDC Cidco police station PI Vitthal Pote ASI Dwarkadas Bhange, constable Mahadev Dane, Ajay Dahiwal, Sunil Belkar, Vikrant Pawar, Sandeep Jamdhade, Deepali Sonawane and others executive the action of detention.

More than 12 cases of thefts, fights, dacoity, attempt to murder, possessing weapons and others are registered against Rokde in the past year in various police stations in the city.