Notorious goon detained under MPDA

Aurangabad

Notorious goon Sainath alias Pinya alias Pratik Ganesh Khadke (Bharatnagar, Garkheda area) involved in illegal activities and creating panic among residents in Pundliknagar police station jurisdiction has been arrested.

Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta issued the order to detain Pinya under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. Accordingly, the crime branch and Pundliknagar police in a joint operation nabbed and detained him in Harsul prison, said ACP crime Vishal Dhume. Serious types of crimes including attack on women, molestation, attempt to murder, riots, possessing weapons, thefts, and others were registered against Pinya. His illegal activities had increased in the past few days. The police had taken prohibitory action against him but it did not affect him. The people were afraid of him. Hence, CP issued the order to detain him.

The action was executed by crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Pundliknagar police station PI Vitthal Pote, API Sheshrao Khatane, PSI Ramdas Sure, ASI Dwarkadas Bhange, constable Mahadev Dane, Shivaji Gaikwad, Rajesh Yadmal and Deepali Sonawane.