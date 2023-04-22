Notorious goon detained under MPDA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police have detained a 24-year-old notorious goon Jeevan Kesarsingh Rajput (Bemblyachi Wadi, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) in Harsul prison under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. In all 17 serious cases of thefts, fights, threats, sand smuggling and others have been registered against Rajput with Chikalthana, Harsul, Waluj and Waluj MIDC police stations. This is the sixth occasion in a year when a hardcore criminal has been detained under MPDA under the guidance of rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya.

The police had taken preventive action against Rajput on several occasions, but his criminal activities were not ceased. Hence, SP Kalwaniya sent a proposal to the district collector for taking action against Rajput under MPDA. The collector accepted the proposal and issued the order to detain him for one year.

The police action was executed under the guidance of additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, sub-divisional police officer Jaidutta Bhavar by local crime branch PI Rameshwar Renge, Chikalthana PI Ravindra Khandekar, constabulary staff Deepak Suroshe, Kishor Kalwane and others.