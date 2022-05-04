Notorious goon robbing passenger in Deogiri Express held

Aurangabad, May 4:

A gold chain weighing 35 grams of a woman passenger of Deogiri Express by stopping the training after putting a cloth on the railway signal and pelting the train with stones, a few days back. The local crime branch of the railway police nabbed the main accused of the robbery Shivanand Thaksen Kale (40, Waluj), informed PI Suresh Male.

According to the details, a gang of thieves stopped Deogiri Express on April 22 between 12 and 12.30 am near Potul Railway Station by covering the railway signal with a cloth. As the train was stopped, the accused started pelting the train with stones. The passengers were afraid and were closing the windows of the train. When a woman passenger was closing the window, the accused snatched her gold chain weighing 35 grams.

The police searched the CCTV footage and spotted Kale in it. Meanwhile, API Prashant Gambhirrao received information that some persons are coming to Cidco N-7 area to sell the gold chain. While, investigating, the police found that Kale was the mastermind of the train robbery.

On May 1, the police laid a trap and arrested Kale in the Waluj area. During interrogation, he confessed that he had committed the crime and sold the chain at Wadkhed at Nevasa tehsil in Ahmednagar district.

The police action was executed by PI Suresh Male, API Prashant Gambhirrao, ASI Shankar Rathod, Pramod Jadhav, Prashant Mandalkar, Suram Gabhne, PI Sahebrao Kamble, API Amol Deshmukh, Rahul Gaikwad, Sonali Mundhe and others.

Earlier, railway police SP Mokshada Patil had taken serious cognizance of the offense and directed the police to investigate the case thoroughly. As the case has been solved, Patil announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for the investigation team.