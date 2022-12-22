Notorious sandalwood thief arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The crime branch police arrested a notorious sandalwood thief Mujeeb Khan Mehmood Khan (Adgaon Mauli, Aurangabad) on Wednesday. He confessed that he has stolen sandalwood from twelve places in the city, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The crime branch police received the information that Mujeeb was standing near Jadhavwadi on Pisadevi Road. Accordingly, under the guidance of ACP Vishal Dhume and PI Aghav, PSI Raosaheb Jondhale, ASI Nazir Khan Pathan, Dattatray Gadhekar, Ashwaling Sonrao, Kakasaheb Adhane, Nitin Deshmukh and others laid a trap and arrested him.

During interrogation, he confessed that he stole sandalwood from the jurisdiction of Cantonment, Kranti Chowk, Pundliknagar, Osmanpura, Mukundwadi, Vedantnagar, and other police stations. He was at large since 2020, the police said.