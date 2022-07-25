Notorious vehicle thief arrested

Aurangabad, July 25:

Mukundwadi police special squad arrested a notorious vehicle thief wanted in various cases in Aurangabad and Jalna district for the past many years. The arrested has been identified as Pandit Ranjeet Chavan (32, Gevrai Tanda, Paithan), informed PI Brahma Giri.

Police said that they received the information that the wanted vehicle thief is wandering in the Mukundwadi railway station area. The special squad including PSI Balasaheb Aher, constables Narsingh Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Manohar Gite, Santosh Bhanuse, Sukhdev Jadhav, Anil Thore, Sham Aadhe, Ganesh Wagh rushed to the spot and arrested Pandit Chavan, who was planning to steal a motorcycle in this area.

Chavan has stolen 20 motorcycles from the jurisdiction of Sadarbazar police station in Jalna and also wanted in a case in Ghansavangi police station. A case was also registered against him with Begumpura police station and hence he has been handed over to the Begumpura police, PI Giri informed.