Now, batteries of 18 ST buses stolen

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 21: The batteries of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses parked at Cidco bus stand due to the employees’ strike are stolen. The incident came to light on Thursday. A case of 18 batteries theft has been registered in Cidco MIDC police station.

Depot manager Laxman Lokhande on January 20, noticed that batteries of four Shiv Shahi, one ordinary and four goods buses parked in Cidco bus stand were stolen. He approached the police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. As per the complaint, two batteries of each bus from Palghar, Parbhani, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad divisions were stolen.

Similarly, two batteries of each Shiv Shahi Buses (MH-09-EM-9746, MH-06-BW-4368, MH-06-BW-4425 and MH-09-FL-0987). The batteries of an ordinary bus (MH-20-BL-1310) were also stolen. In all, 18 batteries of 9 vehicles amounting to Rs 72,000 have been stolen.

Initially, the police ignored to register a case of the depot manager Lokhande. They demanded the CCTV footage of the bus stand. However, he informed that there are no CCTV cameras at the depot. The case was registered in the evening in the Cidco MIDC police station.