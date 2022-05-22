Now, Company Secretaries can do Ph D from IIMs

Aurangabad, May 22:

There is good news for Company Secretaries as they can now do Ph D research in top business and management schools like Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The CS course degree was not given the status of postgraduate till January 2021, the company secretaries were deprived of Ph D admission.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) which is a premier national professional body in the country that promotes, regulates and develops the profession of company secretaries has been pursuing the University Grants Commission (UGC) for several years to get CS a postgraduate degree.

After getting the PG status in February 2021, now the way is open for the CS to do Ph D. The admissions will be based on a CS degree in IIMs and CS and B Com degree in some institutions. This initiative was taken by CS Devendra Deshpande (president, ICSI).

The ICSI has entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) to enable company secretaries to become professors as well as practise or go into employment. CS can pursue Ph D from any of the 13 IIMs- Nagpur, Indore, Tiruchirappalli, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Jammu, Sirmaur, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Calcutta, Amritsar, Bodh Gaya and Raipur.

ICSI city chapter chairperson CS Samruddhi Lunawat said that this would attract more youths to join CS programmes. “Before this, one has to do master's degree in the respective subject, qualify the entrance test and then, one would get admissions to Ph D. This is a new avenue for CS. Admissions to IIMs is not an easy task. Doing Ph D from such a top B-school will be a big thing. A dream of many CS will be accomplished because of easy entry to Ph D course,” she said.