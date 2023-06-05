Now, explore Ajanta; Ellora Caves by Bharat Gaurav train

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the tourists as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

will be operating an ambitious and theme-based tourist circuit Bharat Gaurav Train exploring world heritage sites Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Shani Shingnapur and Goa from August, this year.

The IRCTC officials, on condition of anonymity, said that the aim of operating the Bharat Gaurav train is to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world. It aims at providing a service so that a large number of tourists from all directions of the country could explore India in large numbers.

The 10 nights/11 days tour package will start from Kolkata (West Bengal) on August 13 and will conclude at the same destination on August 23. The train from Ranchi, Dhanbad, Gondia and Nagpur will arrive at Manmad Junction on August 15 morning so that the tourists could enjoy seeing Ajanta and Ellora Caves on August 15 and 16. The visit to Sai Baba temple at Sainagar (Shirdi) and Shani Shingnapur has been scheduled on August 17. After exploring North and South Goa, the train will start its return journey towards Kolkata on August 21.

"The train has the capacity to accommodate 790 passengers including 580 in the sleeper class category and the remaining 210 in the 3AC category. The IRCTC has divided the train tour into three packages. The Economy package cost is Rs 21,050; the Standard package cost is Rs 31,450 and the Comfort package cost is Rs 34,500. All three tariffs include the GST. The Indian Railways is offering a 33 per cent concession for the promotion of rail tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. The Economy package provides non-AC accommodation and transportation to the tourist. The Standard package offers AC accommodation but transportation in non-AC vehicles and the Comfort package offers accommodation and transportation both in AC rooms and vehicles," said the railway sources.

It may be noted that tens of thousands of tourists from West Bengal visit Aurangabad and Shirdi every year. Hope the train will attract tourist traffic from West Bengal on a regular basis in future.