Now eye; dental care service in Hudco super-speciality hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A super speciality hospital building was constructed on the municipal corporation's land in N-11 at Hudco, using Smart City funds. However, on Monday, the administration decided to use the building and set up Opthalmology and Dental Departments. The reason for this shift is that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) lacks sufficient and specialised human resources to operate a super-speciality hospital. Despite spending crores of rupees to set up operation theatres in four hospitals, there is a lack of staff to provide 24-hour services.

It so happened that CSMC Administrator G Sreekanth held a review meeting with the health section on Monday. He has decided to conduct review meetings with various sections daily. In this meeting, the decision was made to start the Eye and Dental Care facilities in the above building.

Municipal Officer of Health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha, Dr Balkrishna Rathodkar, and other officials were present in the meeting. As reported earlier, under the Smart City initiative it was planned to set up four super speciality hospitals at different locations in the city. Due to a lack of funds, only one hospital is being set up. The building at N-11, near Tathe Mangal Karyalaya, is in the final stages of construction.

Record Patient Details

Sreekanth has instructed officials to transform the operations of all the city’s primary health centres (PHCs) into paperless ones and digitalise them. While registering patients' names, he suggested writing down the full name, address, and mobile number of each patient. This will help in identifying areas where infectious diseases may be prevalent and enable quicker response. The administrator also directed the purchase of laparoscopic and sonography machines for the centres.

Physician Centres at 3 places

The administrator also issued directives to establish three physician centres through the health section and to appoint 25 to 30 malaria staff members. Furthermore, if any minor repairs are required at the PHCs, the MoH and the City Engineer should coordinate to carry out the necessary work.