Now get swine flu vaccine for free

Vaccine only for pregnant women, diabetic and blood pressure patients and health workers

Aurangabad, Sep 14:

Amidst the rising cases of swine flu, the health department has started giving free Swine Flu vaccine. Priority is being given to pregnant women, health officials and people with diabetes and blood pressure.

People have been vaccinated with corona vaccine. But many are unaware of the vaccine to prevent swine flu. However, this vaccine is not given to everyone. Pregnant women and people with weak immunity are preferred. Moreover, this vaccine is being provided free of charge by the health administration. So far 55 cases of swine flu have been diagnosed in the district. From these, 34 patients have recovered after treatment. Currently, 19 patients are undergoing treatment, while two patients have died.

What are the symptoms

Swine flu symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing, sore throat, cough, runny nose, body aches, and headache. Experts urged to seek medical advice on time without ignoring any symptoms.

Get free vaccine here

Free swine flu vaccination is available for pregnant women completing 4 months, people with diabetes and high blood pressure and health workers at municipal health centers at N-8, N-11, Silk Mill Colony, Bansilalnagar and Kaiser Colony. The vaccine is also available in the district civil hospital, said municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.