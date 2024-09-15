Now, ‘Home Centre, Home Assessment’ for UG-1st Sem students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students who were admitted to the first year of the undergraduate course will appear for the first semester examination at their respective college within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) from the current academic year.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Bamu decided to implement ‘Home Centre and Home Assessment’ for the first semester of non-professional undergraduate courses from the academic year 2024-25.

It may be noted that there are 480 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) colleges affiliated with the university in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashive for the academic year 2024-25. Until 2023-24, the university used to allot centres and hold examinations. The assessment was done through a centralised system and then, the result was declared.

The university administration tabled a proposal to hold the first-semester examination of students on the college level before the authorities and bodies. All of them approved the decision.

The admission process most of the non-professional courses like BA, B Com and B Sc were completed recently. The first semester examination of the newly admitted students to the first year of UG will be conducted after the Diwali festival. Now, students take their first-semester examination at their college as per the syllabus and pattern of the National Education Policy (NEP). The teachers of the respective colleges will have to assess the answer books of their students and send their marks to the university.

As per the orders issued by the BoEE director, the college principal will be the centre chief for the examination. The colleges will declare the result while the university will issue marks memo upon receiving marks from the colleges.

Box

Some of the guidelines for colleges for exam

The guidelines issued by the university for internal marks, evaluation and result declaration are as follows;

--Online data entry continuous internal assessment

--Theory paper assessment after the last paper of NEP 2020

--Displaying marks of students' notice board

--Students will be allowed to submit grievance if any about the marks

--After clearing grievances, the colleges will have to send online data of examination marks

--The Board of Examination and Evaluation will declare the final result.