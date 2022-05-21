Now, it's certain that 11th Std admissions to be done offline in city

Aurangabad, May 21:

Now, it is certain the admissions process to the 11th standard will be conducted offline in the city for the academic year 2022-23.

The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) implemented an online centralised process for the admissions of junior colleges first year within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) since 2017 on the line of other top cities of the State.

However, it was excluded last year due to Covid outbreak. There was confusion about whether the 11th standard admissions would be held online or offline for the past few weeks. The reason is that the deputy director of Education (Aurangabad division) recommended the online admissions process.

Many seats remain vacant in the city colleges because of the online process while a huge rush is seen for the admissions in rural areas.

The online process is a little bit time consuming for students. Also, aspirants were unable to get admission to the college of their choice. This resulted in lying vacant seats in colleges that are within the jurisdiction of the AMC. Meanwhile, MLC Satish Chavan also raised the issue of the 11th admissions and demanded an offline process.

--Number of colleges 116 in city

--Number of seats for admissions 31,740

Schedule for online admission process issued

The director of the Education Department Mahesh Palkar issued the schedule for the online admissions in five cities of the State, excluding Aurangabad. Their names are Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Amravati and Nagpur.

--Mock registration to begin on May 23 and ends on May 27

--Actual registration to commence on May 30 and continues till SSC result

Seats quotas

Type admission------------general colleges---minority colleges

CAP seats-------------------85 per cent--------35 per cent

In house quota--------------10 per cent-------10 per cent

Management quota---------05 per cent--------05 per cent

Minority quota----------------NA---------------50 per cent.