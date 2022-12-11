Now luggage to be scanned at railway station

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Like the scanning of luggage at the Airport, the luggage of the railway passengers will also be scanned at Aurangabad Railway Station before entering the station.

A scanner will be installed at the entrance of the station, said South Central Railway (SCR) Nanded divisional manager Upinder Singh.

SCR general manager Arunkumar Jain visited Aurangabad station on December 9 and inspected the facilities. The reporters asked him why the entrance of the old building has been closed. Jain said that it is due to security reasons. During this visit, Upinder Singh told that two luggage scanners have been sanctioned and it will arrive soon. One will be installed at the entrance and the other in the parcel department.

Two metal detectors have already been installed at the entrance, but most of the time they are not operated. They are operated only during the visits of the officers. Hence, the condition of the bag scanners should not be like the metal detectors, the passengers expect.