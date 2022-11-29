Now remove vehicle hypothecation from home

Faceless service: Banks, RTO to coordinate

Aurangabad:

After paying off the bank loan on a vehicle, the vehicle owner has to go round the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and lender bank for cancellation of Vehicle Hypothecation (VHT). However now the State transport commissioner's office has ordered the RTO to start 'faceless' service for the HT termination process.

The RTO has issued a notification through which a total 58 citizen-centric services related to driving license, conductor license, vehicle registration, permit, transfer of ownership and others can now be availed completely online, eliminating the need to visit the RTO. Now citizens can complete the HT termination process sitting at home.

Until now, there was no online system for the vehicle HT process, as one had to go to the banks, get the papers signed after paying the fees and submit the no objection certificate and other documents at the RTO. A new registration certificate was sent to the vehicle owner through the post office. Now this service will be provided in a faceless manner.

How to apply online

The applicant has to register online beforehand while applying online. After entering the 'OTP' received on the mobile number, the name of the vehicle owner and the name on the record will be verified. The information about the vehicle HT will be sent to the bank.

Documents to be uploaded

Many services of the RTO have been made available online. Faceless service is being provided to reduce the vehicle HT. Applicants have to upload 'Form 35' and other documents. Banks should provide services for this process, said RTO Sanjay Metrewar.