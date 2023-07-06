Now students can pursue 2 degrees simultaneously at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“We have started the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) -2020 in our university from the current academic year. Students will be able to pursue two degrees simultaneously. They will have to complete the required credits,” said Dr Vilas Sapkal, vice chancellor of MGM Univeristy.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, VC Dr Vilas Sapkal the NEP was made to transform students into global citizens in the technology era.

He said that major changes are taking place in the education field because of NEP and his university has adopted and implemented the changes effectively.

“There are courses in seven streams in our university. Students will have the freedom to choose major and minor subjects once he or she takes admission to any course. Also, they will be able to pursue two degrees simultaneously on campus,” he said. Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, Principal Dr Harirang Shinde, Tanveer Ahmed, and deputy registrar Parminder Kaur were also present.

Box

Exit in any year

“There are five-year undergraduate courses in NEP. Students will option of multiple exits. Means, when they complete the first year, they will get a certificate followed by diploma on completion of the second year, graduate on completion three years, honours on completion of four years and postgraduate on the completion of five years,” said VC Dr Sapkal.