Now, two-wheelers to collect garbage on demand

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth today held a review meeting with the solid-waste management (SWM) officials and instructed them to direct the Hyderabad-based private garbage contractor to collect the garbage through two-wheelers during emergency situations.

He expressed his displeasure after observing that the contractor in the last five years failed to collect and transport 100 per cent of garbage from the city. He also noticed that the timings of garbage collection through ghanta gadis are not suitable for all the citizens. Hence the garbage piles up in their houses and poses a health threat. Hence if the municipal corporation receives calls from such citizens then the facility of collecting garbage through two-wheelers should be provided to them. The service can be provided on demand through collecting charges.

The civic chief inspected the garbage processing plant of 150 metric tonne capacity at Padegaon on Tuesday. Later on, he held a meeting to review the functioning of the SWM cell with the deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav and the SWM team.

He instructed training of the rag-pickers and speed up the system to segregate the heaps of mixed garbage at the processing plants.

“Many working professionals grieved that they are not available at their homes when the ghanta gadis arrive in their areas. The time does not matches. Hence if these citizens call the municipal corporation then it should be collected from their doorstep against some charges,” said the civic chief to SWM officials in the meeting.

Develop a mobile app

Presently, the residents come to know about the arrival of ghanta gadis in their area either due to the playing of the signature tune or song or through the blowing of the whistle by sanitary personnel. The civic chief suggested stopping this practice and suggested developing a mobile app for the citizens. The app should update the area-wise arrival of ghanta gadis to the citizens. They should be able to trace the movement of the gadis and also mention the exact locations. Moreover, the app should also send an alert message to the registered member when the ghanta gadi is at a distance of 50 metres away from his residence, pointed out Sreekanth to SWM officials.