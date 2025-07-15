NSAT-2025 launched at city campus of Narayana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Narayana Educational Institutions has launched its 20th edition of Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT)-2025.

Dr Vishal Ladniya, city campus director of Narayana IIT JEE/NEET/Foundation Academy said that NSAT is a much-awaited annual examination, serving as a platform for students from class 5 to 11 (Science).

It offers a cash prize of over Rs 1 crore for excellence. Eligible candidates can avail 100 % financial assistance to pursue their educational aspirations,” said Dr Ladniya.

It will be conducted both online and offline. The offline test will be hosted on October 5 and 12 while for the online, students can take the examination on October 19 and 20.

The NSAT 2025 will reach out to students from over 3000 schools in more than 300 cities across the country. The test will be based on subjects like Science, Mathematics, and Intellectual Ability, with questions that stimulate thinking skills.

The NSAT 2025 was inaugurated at the Akashwani Campus of the academy.

For more information, students, parents and contract contact through mobile (9372233936) or visit the portal (www.nsat.narayanagroup.com).