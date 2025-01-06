NSBT students to represent India in Japan Immersion Program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Five students from Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) will embark on the 2025 Japan Immersion Program (JIP) starting January 7. This three-week program, organized by the Fukushima Innovation Coast Promotion Organization (FIPO), offers participants a chance to explore advanced technologies, disaster management practices and Japanese cultural heritage.

The initiative focuses on town-building techniques, resource management, and industrial tourism, bridging Futaba in Japan with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Participants will work alongside Tohoku University students and engage with international professors during the final phase. Each student will analyze a company case study, gaining practical insights into diverse business models.

Harraj Singh Dhody expressed pride in representing India, while Disha Dusad highlighted the opportunity to learn Japan’s societal values. Heet Patel emphasized applying Japan’s technological advancements back home. Shreya Mule aims to explore cybersecurity practices, and Srushti Gupta stresses building a secure digital ecosystem and professionalism.

The program, funded by FIPO, also includes cultural exchanges and concludes with an event in April 2025 to share insights. NSBT leaders called it a milestone in fostering global collaboration and enhancing student career opportunities. The program is supported by Harsh Jajoo, Dr. Sanvedi Rane, Dr. Jitendrasinh Jamadar, and Prof. Nipa Mehta, with Swastika Jajoo and Trishit Banerjee guiding the students.

