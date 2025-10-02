NSS volunteers plant 5 K saplings under Massive Tree Plantation Drive

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “A total of 5,000 saplings were planted in a single day at Tisgaon Phata – Cantonment area under the initiative of the National Service Scheme (NSS),” said Dr Sominath Khade, director NSS unit of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

The Mega Tree Plantation Camp was held as part of the campaign "Harit Maharashtra, Samruddha Maharashtra – Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" jointly organised by the NSS unit of Bamu and various colleges across the city.

During the camp, over 5,000 saplings of various indigenous Indian tree species, each four to five feet tall, were planted using a drip irrigation system to ensure proper watering. This mega plantation was carried out in the Tisgaon Phata military (Cantonment) area.

While addressing the volunteers, Dr Sominath Khade said this camp was organised under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’.

“Throughout the day, we are planting indigenous trees that will serve as a major oxygen hub between the city and the MIDC industrial area. Everyone's contribution to this effort is significant for the future of district,” he said.

He further emphasised a tree is our closest friend. We must love and care for it deeply, as the very existence of life on Earth depends on it. This awareness is the foundation of the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0 initiative. A total of 450 volunteers from 20 colleges participated in the initative.