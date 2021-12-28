Number of MSRTC buses plying on roads increased

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The number of general buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) being plied on roads of the district has increased up to 78 in recent times. A total of 21 Shiv Shahi, 51 general buses and six Hirkani buses operated on Tuesday.

The number of general buses operated on December 13 was just 22. A total of 601 employees were present on the duty and 78 buses made 317 rounds and transported 6,116 today. The highest number of passengers (2,655) travelled to Ajanta Caves. Significantly, buses were operated from all depots of the district.

It may be noted that the employees have been on the strike since November 8 demanding a merger of the Corporation in the Government. A hearing on the merger of ST Mandal will be held in the court on January 5. The employees decided to continue their agitation till then. No, no employee was suspended in the district today. A total of 20 employees were suspended so far.

Around 201 employees of MSRTC from Cidco Bus Stand submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the district collector on Monday. In the memorandum, the employees sought merger or permission to end life. Police have started collecting information about the employees. Many employees are avoiding visiting the Cidco Bus Stand because of this.