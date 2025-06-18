Numerologist Swetta Jumaani in city from June 21 to 24

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Acclaimed numerology expert Swetta Jumaani, recipient of numerous national and international honours, will be visiting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from June 21 to 24. Her visit is a part of a special programme organised by Lokmat.

Daughter of the late Bansilal Jumani, who helped popularise numerology in India, and sister of Bollywood numerologist Sanjay B Jumani, Swetta has over 25 years of experience in the field. Her guidance has positively impacted the lives of countless individuals, ranging from celebrities and cricketers to everyday citizens.

She accurately foresaw events involving world leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump. Her financial forecasts, such as the 2025 stock market crash, the outperformance of silver over gold, and the rise of defense sector stocks, have proven to be true. According to her, the year 2025 resonates with the number 9, governed by Mars, a planet symbolising war. Her prediction of widespread conflict and disturbances in 2025 have come true. The world saw India-Pakistan conflict, unrest in Balochistan, and the ongoing conflicts in other regions. She also foresaw Trump’s return and the global upheaval following his policies.

Swetta’s clientele includes film stars, cricketers, industrialists and many political leaders. She continues to help ordinary people find solutions through this ancient science. She has received prestigious accolades including the Suryadatta National Award and the Legend of India Award.

Those wishing to meet Swetta Jumaani during her visit to the city may contact: 9834885132, 9765322314, 9404226132, 9822354526.