Nurses withdraw agitation after Dean's assurance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Government Nurses Association staged a strike at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday morning for various demands.

They also threatened to launch an indefinite strike if their problems are not solved within one month. However, GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod talked with agitating nurses and assured them of solving their problems.

On the dean’s assurance, the nurses withdrew their agitation at 8.30 am and returned to their duties. The patients' service was affected for a while because of the agitation.

The nurses were facing problems like filth spread at different places in GMCH, buildings in bad condition, vehicle parking on the nursing hostel’s road, an increase in patients’ relatives rush into wards, carlessness of security guards. All the nurses of the hostel came together for the agitation.

Secretary of the Nurses Association Indumati Thorat, Mahendra Savle, Droudpadi Kardile and Hemlata Shukla were present. Dr Sudhir Choudhari, Dr Vikas Rathod were also present.