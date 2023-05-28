Nursing course CET registration date extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) extended the last date of the registration for Maharashtra B.SC Nursing Common Entrance Test (MH-B Sc-Nursing-CET)- up to May 30. The fees can be paid by May 31.

The registration began in the third week of this month and its last date was May 26. The Cell extended the last date of online registration and confirmation of the application form up to May 30.

This year, the State government decided to hold CET for nursing admissions as the National Eligibility cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was made mandatory for nursing admissions for the past few years.

The Cell will hold the entrance examination for admission to the first-year B.ScNursing Health Science course in Medical Education for the academic year 2023-24 at the various examination centres in the state.

The online CET will consist of one question paper of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. The MCQs will be of the single best response type. The duration of the paper will be of 1 hour and 30 minutes while the medium of examination will be English. The syllabus of the test will include the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English for the HSC standard.