NVS hosts 32nd annual Inter-house athletics meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School hosted its 32nd annual inter-house athletics meet 2025-26, recently. Superintendent of police Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Rural) Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod was the chief guest. NVS trustees Mukund Bhogale, Nandkishore Kagliwal, director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Swarup Dutta were present. The students presented the ceremonial torch to the chief guest who then declared the meet open. The city’s renowned sports icons Dr Jasmeet Singh Sodhi, Dr Anuka Zawar-Bhalsingh, Iron Man athletes Sagar Tolwani, Sarabhjot Kohli and Karan Darda were felicitated for their outstanding achievements.

The event’s grandeur was elevated by a spectacular March Past. Godavari and Krishna House emerged victorious in the March Past with Narmada and Mahanadi Houses securing second and third places respectively. The primary section students, from Classes 1 to 3, stole the show with their colourful Clapping Drill Display, while Classes 4 and 5 captivated the audience with their self defence drill. Godavari House claimed the top spot.

The star performers of the day were Harsh Desarda (Godavari House) and Ira Bhalsingh (Narmada House), crowned as the Sports Boy and Sports Girl of the Primary section. In the Secondary category, Viram Deora (Narmada House) and Manika Sodhi (Krishna House) earned the coveted titles of Sports Boy and Sports Girl, respectively.

Narmada House were declared the Overall Champions.

The detailed planning by vice principal Aparna Mathur and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta executed by the sports department made the event successful.