NVS team excels in Smart Hackathon junior

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The national-level Smart India Hackathon 2022-Junior Edition was conducted by the Ministry of Education (MoE) Innovation cell and AICTE. Ten teams from Nath Valley School had submitted their ideas of which 5 teams reached the grand finale out of thousands of teams that participated from across India. The team idea “The Braking Good” emerged as winner and received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, certificate and trophy. The team comprised Rhishik Chattopadhyay, Meit Patil and Shreya Ladda of XI Sc with mentor Shaila Shelar. Director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta and vice-principal Dr Rajkumari Dixit motivated the students.