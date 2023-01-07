Nylon manja worth Rs 6.5K seized

Aurangabad

The nylon manja is prohibited still it is being sold in the city. City police have initiated an action against the manja sellers selling banned nylon manja. The police have seized nylon worth Rs 6,700 from four sellers, after taking them into custody.

Police administration has appealed to the people to inform on 112 and 0240-2240500 if anyone is found selling or using nylon manja.

Stara police took action against manja seller Santeshwar Ramesh Wahul (33, Satara area, Bawanghar) and manja worth Rs 600 was seized.

Pundliknagar police took Shamrao Pole (50, Vishrantinagar) into custody and seized manja worth Rs 700 from him.

Crime branch police seized manja worth Rs 5,000 from an old woman selling manja in Kasambari Dargah in the Padegaon area.

Similarly, Cantonment police seized nylon manja worth Rs 400 from Syed Asad Syed Hussain (52, Rashid Mamu Colony, Garampany).