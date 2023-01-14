Nylon manja worth Rs 8.5cr seized from Nawabpura

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Kite flying has special significance during the Makar Sankrant festival. As per the orders of the court, nylon manja used for flying kites are banned. Hence, the city police have initiated a drive against those selling the banned manja for the past two days.

Jinsi police on Saturday seized nylon manja worth Rs 8.50 lakh, Satara police seized manja worth Rs 35,000 and Cidco police worth Rs 1,800.

Jinsi police station team received the information that nylon manja has been stocked in a rented house in Nawabpura area. Accordingly, PI Ashok Bhandare, API Anil Magare, PSI Ananta Tangade, PSI Shaikh Ashfaq and others raided the house of Muddassir Ahmed Nazir Ahmed (43, Roshan Gate) and searched the house. The police found banned nylon manja worth Rs 8.5 lakh in the house. A case has been registered against Muddassir with Jinsi police station.

Similarly, Cidco police seized manja worth Rs 1,800 from Dadarao Bhaurao Sonawane (60, Misarwadi).

Under the guidance of Satara police station PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Devidas Shelke and his team conducted a raid at Hamidiya Garden in Beed By-pass area and seized nylon manja worth Rs 35,000 from Surayya Begum Jafar Khan (53).

Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade said, that it was found that nylon manja is entering through online sales on various shopping sites. The courier companies attached to the shopping companies if found that nylon manja is being sent should immediately inform the police. Strict action will be taken if nylon manja is delivered online.