OBC ministers should give up helplessness: MLA Atul Save

Aurangabad, May 19:

“OBC ministers in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) should give up helplessness and come together in the community’s interest. The ministers should resign if the Government cannot save OBC reservation,” said Atul Save, MLA and BJP State unit general secretary, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said that if the Madhya Pradesh Government can obtain empirical data, then what is the problem with Maharashtra Government?

“The State Government should set up a sub-committee of ministers in two days and collect the data. The panel should study OBC reservation in MP and submit the report,” he said.

MLA Save said that a study group of BJP would go to MP to study OBC reservation and submit the report after collecting details.

He said that MP Government collected empirical data in one month and submitted it before the court. The MP Government succeeded in it.

The BJP MLA said that the party would not tolerate if MVA was trying to ensure that OBC should not get a reservation.

“The Government will have to pay the price in the coming days for the elections conducted till today without OBC reservation. The reason is that all elements of the OBC category learnt who is responsible for it,” he said.

OBC Morcha’s State unit general secretary Bhagwan Ghadamode, BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenekar, and State secretary Pravin Ghuge made an accusation that the Government is against OBC reservation. Anil Makriye, OBC Morcha district unit president Govind Kendre, Ram Budhwant and others were present.

The Commission set up by the Government for the OBC reservation will collect memorandum in two districts in one day.

“The Commission should hold a hearing on the representations. It should collect empirical data about the OBC population and submit its report to Backward Class Commission. How much does the Commission work in the given Rs 50 lakh fund is a question? The Government is just creating an atmosphere to show the public that it is doing something for the OBC,” he added.