Medvedev moves into ATP Madrid Open last-16 with 300th career win

Madrid, May 2 Danil Medvedev fought back from a set down to qualify for the last-16 of the Madrid Open for the first time in his career in the Monday morning session.

The 27-year-old, who is second seed in the tournament, lost the opening set 6-4 to Alexander Shevchenko, who is currently ranked 96th in the world, but rallied to take the second set 6-1 and went on to win the third set 7-5 in a match that lasted two hours and 42 minutes, reports Xinhua.

The win was the 300th in his professional career and books him a fourth round match against Asian Karatsev, who had a surprise win over 16th seed, Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff also needed three sets to get past Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-3 to move into the last-16.

In the women's tournament, number two seed Aryna Sabalanka defeated Mirra Andreeva, who is ranked 194th in the world and only celebrated her 16th birthday three days ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor