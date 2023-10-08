October heat is rising

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A week has passed after the rains took a break and the 'October heat' has started to rise. From the last four to five days, the temperature has started increasing gradually. On Sunday, the maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 19.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city and its surroundings. Chikalthana observatory recorded 32.4 degrees Celsius on October 1, 31.3 degrees Celsius on 2nd, 32.5 degrees Celsius on 3rd, 32.8 degrees Celsius on 4th, 33.0 degrees Celsius on 5th October, 33.5 degrees Celsius on 6th and 33.2 degrees Celsius on 7th.