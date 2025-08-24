Officers & employees felicitated in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The officers and employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) who completed Ph D were felicitated in the 67th Foundation Day programme held on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while VC of Smt Nathibai Damodar Thackeray Women's University Dr Ujwala Chakradeo and veteran agricultural expert Vijayanna Borade were the chief guests.

The dignitaries felicitated Dr Dinesh Kolte, Dr Kumar Bhawar, Dr Yogesh Surwade and Dr Abhijit Dikhat for receiving their Ph D while Harshali Shewale, Shyam Chitrak, Gautam Kharat, Rohit Salampure and Pooja Kusale were presented with gifts on completion of undergraduate or postgraduate courses.