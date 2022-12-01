Officers on action mode after directives from DC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

District collector Astik Kumar Pande has initiated stern action against the illegal extraction of sand in the district. After the directives issued in this regard, the officers have come into action mode and everyday action is taken against illegal extraction and transportation of the sand. A total fine of Rs 8.50 crore has been collected.

Comparing the actions taken between August 2020 and October 2022, a maximum of 91 actions against sand smuggling were taken in November, this year. Fines have been imposed while the vehicles have been seized.

Teams have been established at district, sub-division, and tehsil levels to restrict the illegal transportation of minor minerals. The teams initiated punitive actions between November 1 and 28. In the 91 cases in this month, a fine of total of Rs 26 lakh has been imposed in Aurangabad city, of which Rs 11.89 lakh has been recovered.

Last year, 304 punitive actions were taken of which Rs 1.13 lakh fine was imposed, of which Rs 26 lakh was recovered.

In the current year, 134 cases were registered and Rs 2.79 crore fine was imposed and Rs 1.19 crore was recovered, said the resident deputy district collector.

In the district, 45 cases were reported and a fine of Rs 1.88 crore was imposed, while Rs 29.99 lakh was recovered. Similarly, four Hyva trucks and one poclain have been seized.

In Aurangabad tehsil Rs 5.77 lakh fine has been imposed while Rs 2.25 lakh has been recovered, in Vaijapur, Rs 3.64 lakh fine was imposed and Rs 1.32 lakh recovered, in Gangapur Rs 28.90 lakh was imposed and Rs 11.89 lakh recovered, in Paithan Rs 3.27 lakh imposed and Rs 1.15 lakh recovered, in Phulambri Rs 8.55 lakh recovered, in Kannad Rs 2.65 lakh recovered, in Sillod RsRs 9.76 lakh recovered and in Soyegaon Rs 12.74 lakh recovered.