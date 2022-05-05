Officials doubtful about simultaneous elections

Term of 46 municipal councils, eight ZPs and three municipal corporations in Marathwada ended

Aurangabad, May 5:

The term of three municipal corporations, eight Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 46 municipal council in Marathwada has expired. Discussions are going on at the administrative level that it is impossible to hold simultaneous elections in all these places. The issue of elections has come to the fore after the decision of the Supreme Court regarding holding of elections. Sources said that there is no clarity about the election yet.

The term of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has expired in April 2020. The term of Latur, Parbhani municipal corporation ended is in May 2020 and the term of Nanded-Waghala corporation will end in October 2022. Administrators are working on ZPs in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli and Osmanabad. The term of Himayatnagar municipal council expired in January 2021 and Renapur will end in June 2022. The term of Phulambri municipal council will end in January 2023.

No elections in only four councils

Term of Sillod municipal council (MC) in Aurangabad district will end on April 2024, Vaijapur MC in May 2023, Loha MC in Nanded district in January 2024 and Kinwat MP will expire in January 2023. Elections will have to be held in the remaining places.

Waiting for a copy

The administration has not yet received a copy of the Supreme Court’s decision. Information will be available only after full guidance from the Election Commission. Municipal administration sources said that at present, administrators are working on the expired local bodies in the department.