Offline classes in university, colleges like to resume next week

Aurangabad, Jan 30:

The offline classes in the departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and affiliated colleges are likely to resume from next week.

It may be noted that the State Government announced the closure of actual classes for the schools, colleges and universities across the State up to February 15 around a month ago with the rise in Covid patients and Omicron threat.

There are 52 academic departments and 463 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu for the academic year 2021-22

The colleges and university departments started holding online classes following Covid guidelines.

Director of Higher Education Dr Dhanraj Mane issued a letter to all the vice-chancellors of non-agriculture universities and joint director of all the divisions to reopen the colleges and universities for actual classes from February 1.

However, the educational institutes will have to take permission from the administration of the Municipal Corporation and District Collector for the offline classes.

Only vaccinated students to attend classes

As per the Government directives, only those youths who have taken both doses of vaccines can attend offline classes. Non-vaccinated students will have to attend only online classes. The education institute will have to get vaccinated teaching and non-teaching staff members and also students.

Hostels can be reopened in phased-manner

The education institutes can reopen the hostels in a phased manner after taking permission from the local authority. Bamu has stopped the allotment of hostels to the students when the Government announced the closure of educational institutes.