Offline classes of 8th to 11th Std resumed in city

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

The offline classes for students from standard eight to 11th were resumed in the city on Monday after one month. The classes of SSC and HSC were restarted for the vaccinated students within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) last week while from today, actual teaching for students of eight to 11th resumed.

Schools said that not much response was received on the first day today as parents have not sent their children. Education officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Ramnath Thore said that

stress would be laid on SSC-HSC preliminary and practical examinations during actual classes. He said that the offline classes received a lukewarm response today.

Many schools will commence preliminary examinations from February 1. Students of HSC are busy now in the completion of practical assignments. Around 30 per cent of students of standard 8th and 9th were present today. A similar attendance of students was seen in the 11th class. Besides Covid outbreak, people are also suffering from cold, fever and cough. This has an impact on students attendance.

Some of the schools instructed students to attend online classes as some teaching and non-teaching staff members were found Covid positive.

Thore said that just 30 per cent of students attended offline classes in AMC schools today. The AMC administrator will take a decision about reopening the offline classes of first to seventh standards taking into Covid situation.