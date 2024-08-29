Old dispute escalates into violent attack in Harsul

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, Vijay Ashok Magare (22, resident of Dikshabhumi Nagar, Harsul) was brutally assaulted and stabbed by five to six persons owing to an old dispute. The incident occurred on Tuesday (August 27) at 10 pm. Vijay suffered severe blood loss and is currently unconscious. He is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital.

Previously Vijay had conflicts with the accused —Amol Bhujange, Akash Bhujange, Saurabh Bhujange, Ramu Bhujange, and Sunita Bhujange. On August 27, while Vijay was in the vicinity, the old dispute flared up again. Vijay’s brother, Shubham, intervened to resolve the issue and went home. However, the accused later confronted Vijay again and carried out a fatal attack. While assaulting him with kicks and punches, Amol Bhujange drew a knife and stabbed Vijay on the left side of his abdomen. Vijay fell to the ground in a pool of blood. Residents rushed him to the hospital. Harsul Police Station’s PSI Rahul Nirwal has filed a case and arrested all five accused.