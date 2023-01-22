Old garbage depot in Padegaon catches fire

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Garbage is accumulated in the old garbage depot near the newly established garbage depot in Padegaon. This accumulated garbage frequently catches fire. On Friday night, the garbage caught fire again. The fire brigade extinguished the fire by using 35 tankers of water. However, a plume of smoke covered the sky in this area due to which the residents had complained of breathing problem.

Around 150 metric ton of garbage is process in the newly established garbage depot in Padegaon from 2018. Earlier, the garbage was dumped in the old depot which has been stopped now. However, heaps of garbage have been accumulated in the old depot. On Friday night, the fire caught fire. Deputy Somnath Jadhav called the fire brigade. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire by Saturday afternoon. The smoke covered the area entirely. The fire brigade sprinkled water till Sunday evening, so that the fire should not erupt again.