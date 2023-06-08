Old man came to meet great grandson dies in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An old man, who came to meet his newborn great grandson in the city died after a dash by a motorcycle. The accident took place on Wednesday afternoon and he died at night while undergoing treatment without meeting his granddaughter and great grandson.

Deepa Rathod, a 75 year-old-man from Bhambarwadi in Kannad tehsil is a farmer. His two sons lives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. His granddaughter recently gave a birth to a boy. When receiving the good news, Rathod came to the city. On Wednesday night, when he was going to Bhanudasnagar from Akashwani Chowk, a speeding motorcycle dashed him. He was thrown away from the road and sustained severe head injuries. The nearby residents rushed him to the hospital, where he died at night while undergoing treatment. Jinsi police station PSI Raosaheb Kakad is further investigating the case.