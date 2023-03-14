Old man dies after pressing under kiosk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an uncommon incident, a 60-year-old man got unconscious and died after a stall fell upon him on Monday evening. Cidco police station has registered an offence of accidental death. The deceased have been identified as Babulal Sandu Puse (T V Centre, Hudco).

It may be noted that the municipal corporation was active in removing encroachments from the Hudco sector on Monday. Hence many stall owners were shifting or relocating their stalls to safe places from the roads.

Police said, “Puse runs a bicycle repair shop near a wine shop in T V Centre. The civic authorities were removing encroachments from the vicinity. Puse volunteered to extend help in relocating one stall. While lifting, the stall fell upon him and he got unconscious. He was rushed to MGM Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday late in the evening. “Prima facie it is revealed that he has died of cardiac arrest. The actual reason for his death will be known after receiving the detailed report,” said the police inspector Sambhaji Pawar.