Old man’s gold chain snatched

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two motorcyclists snatched a gold chain weighing one and a half tolas of a 72-year-old man, who had gone for a morning walk in the Itkheda area on May 6. A case has been registered with Satara police station.

Police said Omprakash Singhaniya (Itkheda) had gone for a morning walk on Saturday at around 7.45 am. Two men came near him near Pride Galaxy Apartment and one of them snatched the gold chain from his neck. He cried for help, but the motorcyclists then fled from the scene. The motorcyclists were wearing helmets and hence, Singhaniya could not see their faces. The police are further investigating the case.