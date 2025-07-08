Oldage accident victim dies in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A two-wheeler rider who was seriously injured in a collision with a speeding car near the Palodwadi area on the Jalgaon–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway died during treatment on July 4. The incident had occurred on June 27. A case has been registered against the car driver.

The deceased has been identified as Devidas Laxman Samindre (55, Sarola). On June 27, around 11.30 am, Devidas was on his way to the bank in Palod on his two-wheeler when a speeding car (bearing number MH 19 EF 2781) hit his vehicle from behind near the Palodwadi area. He sustained grave injuries in the accident and was undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, on July 4 at around 12.15 pm, he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by Vinod Samindre, a case has been registered at the Sillod Rural Police Station against the car driver Kailas Dinkar Wani (of Jalgaon). Further investigation is on by police.