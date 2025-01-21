Oldage woman cheated for Rs 29K in Maliwada ATM centre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fraudulent activities are continuously occurring at ATM centres, and after the Cidco area, a new incident has come to light in the Maliwada vicinity. In this case, a female school peon's ATM card was swapped, and Rs 29,000 were stolen.

Jayashri Kolte (55, Padegaon) is a peon at the Mahatma Phule School in Maliwada. On January 20, around 2 pm, she went to the SBI ATM centre in Maliwada to withdraw money. While withdrawing money, an unknown man, aged between 30 and 40, stood behind her. Jayashri withdrew Rs 1,000 from the machine. In the meantime, the accused managed to observe her PIN. As Jayashri was leaving, he struck up a conversation and took her card in hand and then returned to her. However, through sleight of hand, he kept the original card and handed her a fake card. Within a few minutes, he withdrew Rs 29,000 in cash from an ATM in Daulatabad and fled. A case has been registered at the Daulatabad police station in connection with this incident.

Previously, many people have been cheated at ATM centres in the city under the pretext of offering help. This is the third such incident in a month, with earlier incidents occurring in the N-1 and Cidco areas. Despite the presence of CCTV cameras, the police have not been able to catch the culprits involved in these crimes.