Omicron patients on the rise in M’wada

- A’bad, Jalna, Latur report 1 patient each

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 9: The number of patients suffering from Omicron is increasing in Marathwada as eight patients were detected on Sunday.

The highest number of 5 patients were found positive in Osmanabad while one each in Aurangabad, Jalna and Latur. The patient from the city is a 24-year-old youth who returned from the US a few days ago.

Currently, the condition patient is stable and was kept in home isolation. Omicron patients were found in only four districts of the region till Saturday. Their names are Osmanabad, Latur, Aurangabad and Nanded. A patient detected was in Jalna. So, patients were found in five districts of the region.

A total of two Omicron patients underwent treatment and were discharged to the district while the third patient was admitted on Sunday.

The 24-year-old patient returned to the city from the US on December 24. After arriving in Aurangabad via Delhi, his Covid test report was negative. His second test was done on December 29, when he wanted to out of the city.

This time, his report was positive. The test sample was then sent for genomic sequencing. His report came in on Sunday and the young man was diagnosed with Omicron. His condition was reported to be good during the last 10 days. His parents' report of the test was negative.

Head of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation War-Room Dr Megha Jogdand said that the RT-PCR test of the patient would be conducted on January 10.

The district-wise number of Omicron patients in Marathwada is as follows;

District - Total Patients

Osmanabad - 11

Latur -- 2

Nanded -- 3

Aurangabad - 3

Jalna - 1