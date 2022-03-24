One caught for duping digital network company for Rs 45 lakh

Aurangabad, March 24:

Mohammad Talah Mohammad Anis (32, Majnu Hill, Rashidpura) was arrested by the cyber police for stealing the ID and password of the admin panel of Seven Star Digital Network Company and causing a loss of Rs 45 lakh to the company's customers by logging out of the system. He was remanded in police custody for one day.

According to police, Mohammad Moinoddin Mohammad Kamaruddin (37, Bari Colony, Roshangate) owns a business called Internet Network, Cable TV and CCTV in the city. Mohammed Talah was a former partner in this business. In March 2020, Moinuddin gave Talah a 50 per cent stake. The two then started an independent business. The two also agreed not to interfere in each other's affairs. Following the agreement, Moinuddin took over the franchise of Seven Star Digital Network Company in Mumbai and acquired rights to supply cable TV, DTH services, internet broadband and CCTV services in the city. The company currently has a large number of customers. Meanwhile, the ID and password of Moinoddin's company's main admin panel were stolen. The unidentified thief then persuaded about 600 customers to log out of the system and unsubscribe. As a result, the company lost about Rs 45 lakh. A case was registered at the cyber police station.

API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan, Dhudku Khare, Sushant Shelke and others searched for IP addresses and mobile phones and arrested Talah on Wednesday. He was produced before district magistrate SD Kurhekar who remanded him in police custody for one day. Assistant public prosecutor Dattatraya Kathule represented the government.