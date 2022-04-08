One corona patient found on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 8, 2022 10:35 PM2022-04-08T22:35:02+5:302022-04-08T22:35:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 8:
Only one corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. The patient was found in the rural areas while no patient was reported from the city. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural areas: 01 )
Total Patients: 1,69,770
Patients Discharged: 03 (City: 02, Rural areas: 01 )
Total Discharged: 1,66,031
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 07
Vaccination in district
Total Doses: 51,24,514
First Dose: 29,37,216
Second Dose: 21,39,553
Precaution Dose: 47,745