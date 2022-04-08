One corona patient found on Friday

Aurangabad, April 8:

Only one corona suspect was found positive in the district on Friday. The patient was found in the rural areas while no patient was reported from the city. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural areas: 01 )

Total Patients: 1,69,770

Patients Discharged: 03 (City: 02, Rural areas: 01 )

Total Discharged: 1,66,031

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 07

Vaccination in district

Total Doses: 51,24,514

First Dose: 29,37,216

Second Dose: 21,39,553

Precaution Dose: 47,745