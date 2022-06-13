One corona patient found on Monday
Published: June 13, 2022 11:05 PM
Aurangabad, June 13: One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the ...
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patients was found in the city but one in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Monday
Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,824
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,66,075
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 17
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,57,645
First Dose: 29,95,943
Second Dose: 22,82,957
Precaution Dose: 78,745