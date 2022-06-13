One corona patient found on Monday

Published: June 13, 2022

Aurangabad, June 13: One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Aurangabad, June 13:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patients was found in the city but one in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Monday

Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,824

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 01, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,66,075

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 17

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,57,645

First Dose: 29,95,943

Second Dose: 22,82,957

Precaution Dose: 78,745

