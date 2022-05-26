One corona patient found on Thursday

Aurangabad, May 26:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday.

Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,793

Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,054

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 07

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,21,029

First Dose: 29,90,556

Second Dose: 22,62,985

Precaution Dose: 67,488