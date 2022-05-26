One corona patient found on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 26, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-05-26T22:50:11+5:30 2022-05-26T22:50:11+5:30
Aurangabad, May 26: One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, May 26:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
No patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday.
Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,793
Patients discharged: 02 (City: 02, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,054
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 07
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,21,029
First Dose: 29,90,556
Second Dose: 22,62,985
Precaution Dose: 67,488Open in app