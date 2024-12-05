One died in motorcycle accidental; case filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young man died in a motorcycle accident in Manur Shivar, Vaijapur which occurred on recently. The incident happened when the rider lost control of the bike while riding at high speed. The accident was reported to the police on Thrusday.

According to the police, Gnyaneshwar Kashinath Fulare (30, Sirsgaon, Vaijapur) and Gnyaneshwar Balu Aher (residential Chhapner) were riding the motorcycle at high speed. Fulare was riding the bike when he lost control and the vehicle went off the road in Manur Shivar. The accident resulted in Aher's death and Fulare sustained serious injuries. Sandip Fulare (35, resident of Sirsgaon) complained and the case was registered at Shiwar Police Station.