One dies, 2 injured as car turns turtle

Aurangabad, May 16:

One died two other injured as a car going from Kannad towards Yeola turned turtle near Pokhri Phata in Vaijapur in the wee hours on Sunday. A case was registered with the Shiur police station on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sakhahari Kashinath Aagwan (52), while the injured as Shantaram Balasaheb Deore and Changdev Dhanraj Gaikwad (all residents of Yeola).

Police said, all the three had gone to Kannad for some work in a car (MH 17 AZ 0405). They were returning to Yeola when the driver lost control of the car and the car turned turtle near Pokhri Phata. The injured were admitted in a private hospital in Vaijapur.The postmortem of the deceased was done at primary health centre at Shiur. Under the guidance of API Sandeep Patil, police naik Sandeep Dhanedhar and Ganesh Goraksh are further investigating the case.